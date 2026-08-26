Kenyan police arrest suspect linked to robberies in Garissa

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Garissa (AX) — The National Police Service said Kenyan police detained the suspect on Monday following recent robberies reported in the area.

A suspect linked to a series of violent robberies in Garissa County has been arrested and is expected to appear in court after police complete their investigations.

A suspect linked to a series of violent robberies in Garissa County has been arrested and is expected to appear in court after police complete their investigations. Garissa…

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A suspect linked to a series of violent robberies in Garissa County has been arrested and is expected to appear in court after police complete their investigations.

Garissa (AX) — The National Police Service said Kenyan police detained the suspect on Monday following recent robberies reported in the area.

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Authorities said the individual was wanted in connection with offences committed in Garissa Township and remains in police custody.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned and face the relevant charges.

In a statement, police said officers were following leads, collecting intelligence and conducting further inquiries to identify and track down other people suspected of involvement in the robberies.

“The National Police Service remains committed to tackling crime, protecting the public and ensuring offenders are held accountable under the law,” the police added.

Police also appealed to residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by sharing timely and credible information. Such reports, they said, could strengthen security, support the arrest of criminals and help protect communities from potential threats.