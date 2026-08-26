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Kenyan police arrest suspect linked to robberies in Garissa

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 26, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 37 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Kenyan police arrest suspect linked to Garissa robberies

A suspect linked to a series of violent robberies in Garissa County has been arrested and is expected to appear in court after police complete their investigations.

Garissa (AX) — The National Police Service said Kenyan police detained the suspect on Monday following recent robberies reported in the area.

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Authorities said the individual was wanted in connection with offences committed in Garissa Township and remains in police custody.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned and face the relevant charges.

In a statement, police said officers were following leads, collecting intelligence and conducting further inquiries to identify and track down other people suspected of involvement in the robberies.

“The National Police Service remains committed to tackling crime, protecting the public and ensuring offenders are held accountable under the law,” the police added.

Police also appealed to residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by sharing timely and credible information. Such reports, they said, could strengthen security, support the arrest of criminals and help protect communities from potential threats.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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