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DR Congo Transfers First Prisoners to M23 Under Peace Deal

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By Newsroom August 10, 2026 1 min read
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DR Congo Hands First Prisoners to M23 in Peace Deal Move
DR Congo Transfers First Prisoners to M23 Under Peace Deal

In a first sign of movement under the 2025 peace agreement, authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have released 15 prisoners and transferred them to the AFC/M23 rebel movement.

The handover, facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross with assistance from Uganda, is intended to support efforts to end the fighting in eastern Congo. It comes after months of deadlock in negotiations over a broader prisoner exchange involving nearly 500 detainees.

The ICRC called the operation a possible opening for additional releases and a “glimmer of hope” for families affected by the conflict. Nonetheless, clashes between government forces and M23 have continued despite the peace deal.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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