DR Congo Transfers First Prisoners to M23 Under Peace Deal

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The handover, facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross with assistance from Uganda, is intended to support efforts to end the fighting in eastern Congo. It…

In a first sign of movement under the 2025 peace agreement, authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have released 15 prisoners and transferred them to the AFC/M23…

In a first sign of movement under the 2025 peace agreement, authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have released 15 prisoners and transferred them to the AFC/M23…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

In a first sign of movement under the 2025 peace agreement, authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have released 15 prisoners and transferred them to the AFC/M23 rebel movement.

The handover, facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross with assistance from Uganda, is intended to support efforts to end the fighting in eastern Congo. It comes after months of deadlock in negotiations over a broader prisoner exchange involving nearly 500 detainees.

The ICRC called the operation a possible opening for additional releases and a “glimmer of hope” for families affected by the conflict. Nonetheless, clashes between government forces and M23 have continued despite the peace deal.