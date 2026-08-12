Zelensky names Ukraine’s Kenya ambassador to also represent Kyiv in Somalia

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Tokar will hold both posts concurrently, with Ukraine choosing not to establish a separate resident ambassadorial mission in Mogadishu.

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine is expanding its diplomatic presence in the Horn of Africa by assigning its ambassador to Kenya, Yurii Lyubomyrovych Tokar, to also represent Kyiv in…

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine is expanding its diplomatic presence in the Horn of Africa by assigning its ambassador to Kenya, Yurii Lyubomyrovych Tokar, to also represent Kyiv in…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine is expanding its diplomatic presence in the Horn of Africa by assigning its ambassador to Kenya, Yurii Lyubomyrovych Tokar, to also represent Kyiv in Somalia under a decree signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on August 11.

Tokar will hold both posts concurrently, with Ukraine choosing not to establish a separate resident ambassadorial mission in Mogadishu.

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Presidential decree No. 717/2026, published on the official website of the Ukrainian presidency, formally accredits Tokar as ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia in addition to his current role as Ukraine’s envoy to Kenya.

The move reflects Kyiv’s efforts to deepen diplomatic ties across Africa, including cooperation in political, economic and security affairs.

Somalia’s location at the intersection of the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean has heightened its strategic importance to international powers, adding significance to relations between Mogadishu and Kyiv.

Under the concurrent arrangement, Tokar will oversee Ukraine’s diplomatic interests in both Kenya and Somalia. Ukraine’s relations with Somalia will continue to be handled without a separate resident ambassador based in Mogadishu.

AXADLETM