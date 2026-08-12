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Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan poised to make UEFA Super Cup history

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 12, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan poised to make UEFA Super Cup history
Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan poised to make UEFA Super Cup history

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan to make history in UEFA Super Cup

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Omar Abdulkadir Artan will take charge of Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, becoming the first non-European referee to officiate the prestigious fixture.

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The 10 p.m. match at the Red Bull Arena will pit Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain against Europa League holders Aston Villa.

Artan, 34, will reach the milestone as the first referee from outside Europe to oversee the UEFA Super Cup, creating a landmark moment for both Somalia and African football.

A FIFA-listed international official since 2018, Artan was named Africa’s best referee in 2025 and has emerged as one of the continent’s leading match officials.

Ali Abdi Mohamed, president of the Somalia Football Federation and vice-president of CECAFA, hailed the appointment of Artan and his two assistants, who are from East and Central Africa, as a significant achievement for African football.

Fans in Somalia and across Africa will follow the Salzburg encounter closely as Artan takes charge of one of European football’s most prominent fixtures and carries his country’s name into a new chapter of the sport’s history.

AXADLETM

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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