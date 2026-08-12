This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The 10 p.m. match at the Red Bull Arena will pit Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain against Europa League holders Aston Villa.

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan to make history in UEFA Super Cup MOGADISHU, Somalia - Omar Abdulkadir Artan will take charge of Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup clash between…

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan to make history in UEFA Super Cup MOGADISHU, Somalia – Omar Abdulkadir Artan will take charge of Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup clash between…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan to make history in UEFA Super Cup

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Omar Abdulkadir Artan will take charge of Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, becoming the first non-European referee to officiate the prestigious fixture.

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The 10 p.m. match at the Red Bull Arena will pit Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain against Europa League holders Aston Villa.

Artan, 34, will reach the milestone as the first referee from outside Europe to oversee the UEFA Super Cup, creating a landmark moment for both Somalia and African football.

A FIFA-listed international official since 2018, Artan was named Africa’s best referee in 2025 and has emerged as one of the continent’s leading match officials.

Ali Abdi Mohamed, president of the Somalia Football Federation and vice-president of CECAFA, hailed the appointment of Artan and his two assistants, who are from East and Central Africa, as a significant achievement for African football.

Fans in Somalia and across Africa will follow the Salzburg encounter closely as Artan takes charge of one of European football’s most prominent fixtures and carries his country’s name into a new chapter of the sport’s history.

AXADLETM