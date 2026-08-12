Somalia Strengthens Flood Preparedness Amid Super El Niño Heavy Rain Concerns

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Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia is intensifying preparations for flooding and other emergencies as heavy rains linked to the forecast impact of Super El Niño approach, with the Somali…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia is intensifying preparations for flooding and other emergencies as heavy rains linked to the forecast impact of Super El Niño approach, with the Somali…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia is intensifying preparations for flooding and other emergencies as heavy rains linked to the forecast impact of Super El Niño approach, with the Somali Disaster Management Agency and Air Force agreeing to reinforce coordination.

SoDMA Commissioner Mahmoud Moallim Abdulle held talks Tuesday with Air Force Commander Brig. Gen. Abdirisaq Mahmoud Haaji Qaloombi at Air Force headquarters. Their discussions centred on emergency readiness and the humanitarian threats posed by the expected rainfall.

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The meeting addressed ways to improve cooperation between government institutions and the armed forces ahead of possible floods and other emergencies caused by heavy rains.

Under the arrangements discussed, the Somali Air Force will assist with relief and rescue missions, especially in locations that are difficult for aid workers and ground-based response teams to access.

The Air Force is also expected to deploy helicopters and drones to quickly assess communities affected by flooding or intense rainfall. Such information would enable authorities to identify urgent needs and strengthen the planning of emergency operations.

SoDMA commended the Air Force for its contribution to disaster response, emphasising that close coordination among government institutions is essential to limit the effects of disasters and save lives.

The preparations reflect continuing concerns among Somali authorities over the humanitarian impact of heavy rains, including flooding in vulnerable communities and damage to infrastructure and livelihoods.