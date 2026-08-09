Yemeni National Killed During Friday Prayers Inside Mosque in Somalia

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Sunday August 9, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — A Yemeni man was fatally stabbed inside a mosque in Somalia as he performed Friday prayers, his family said on Friday.

Relatives identified the victim as Fikri Hassan Al-Misbahi. His brother, Mohamed Hassan Al-Misbahi, said he suffered several stab wounds that ultimately claimed his life.

Al-Misbahi had traveled from Yemen to Somalia after securing employment with a company in the electricity sector, according to his relatives. He had previously worked at the Al-Mansurah Power Station in Aden and moved to Somalia in search of a job that would help him provide for his family.

His family remembered him as a man of good character and respectful conduct, saying his death had left them devastated.

Relatives alleged that a Somali national carried out the killing. However, authorities have not released official information about the suspect’s identity, the motive or the precise circumstances surrounding the attack.

The family urged Somali security agencies to carry out a full investigation and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. They also appealed to the Yemeni government, the Yemeni Embassy in Somalia and Al-Misbahi’s employer to engage with Somali authorities and closely follow the case.

They further asked that his body be returned to Yemen without delay so he can be buried near his relatives.

Relatives said they were seeking justice, not revenge, and emphasized the gravity of the killing, which they said took place inside a place of worship during Friday prayers.