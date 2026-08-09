Somalia Parliament to elect new speaker Monday as two lawmakers enter race

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Sunday August 9, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — The contest to lead Somalia’s House of the People formally opened Sunday, with two lawmakers securing certificates that confirm their candidacies for speaker.

The parliamentary election committee issued the certificates to Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur and Abdulkadir Omar Moallin, Daada, at Villa Hargeisa, the headquarters of Parliament’s leadership and committees.

The committee said lawmakers will vote to elect the speaker of the House of the People on Monday, Aug. 10.

The vote will determine the successor to former speaker Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur Madobe, who stepped down after winning election as president of Southwest State.

The leadership race coincides with the opening of Somalia’s Federal Parliament’s eighth session. Lawmakers are expected to take up major national issues, including constitutional reforms, elections, security and governance.

Nur and Moallin will seek the backing of House of the People members as negotiations continue over the future direction and leadership of Parliament.