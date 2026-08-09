UN prepares for possible Somalia mission closure, puts assets up for sale

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UN weighs Somalia mission wind-down as assets go up for sale

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A United Nations tender to auction off a large stockpile of mission equipment has intensified concerns that the organization is preparing for a possible shutdown of its logistical operations in Somalia amid an impending U.S. funding cutoff.

The United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) published a request for expressions of interest Aug. 6 on the UN Global Marketplace, inviting qualified auctioneers to oversee the “commercial sale” of assets including vehicles, heavy construction equipment, medical laboratories and modular accommodation units.

The tender comes as the UN plans for the possible closure of its logistical support branch by Dec. 31, 2026. On July 1, the U.S. government formally notified the African Union that it would stop financing UNSOS when the current mandate of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) expires at the end of the year.

The United States contributes approximately 26% of the UNSOS budget and has indicated that it will oppose any UN Security Council proposal to preserve the current logistical funding arrangement for AUSSOM. People familiar with internal preparations said staff had been instructed to plan for all outcomes, including a complete closure of the office within the next five months.

Acting UNSOS head Qurat ul Ain Sadozai has characterized the development as a critical turning point for the mission’s future in Somalia.

The proposed asset sale has also raised alarm among anti-corruption advocates, who say the disposal of millions of dollars’ worth of equipment in a high-risk setting requires stronger public oversight. Somalia is tied with South Sudan at the bottom of Transparency International’s 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index.

Concerns have been compounded by a 2025 internal audit from the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), which found major systemic weaknesses at UNSOS. The review cited a 30% vacancy rate in the procurement section and incomplete records concerning the disposal of property.

Civil society analysts in Mogadishu said the auction notice does not spell out how independent monitoring would take place. They warned that selling mission infrastructure without adequate transparency could erode public confidence and create opportunities for the illicit diversion of state-owned assets.

UNSOS requires bidders to maintain a physical presence in Somalia, hold valid licenses and register through the UN Global Marketplace (UNGM). The submission period is notably short: interested companies must register by Aug. 11, only five days after the notice was issued. The initial contract will run for three months, with up to three additional three-month extensions available subject to satisfactory performance. The UN may cancel the procurement or divide the awards among multiple vendors.

Senior diplomatic talks are continuing in New York, Addis Ababa and Mogadishu as officials seek an alternative funding structure for AUSSOM. Military planners, however, caution that the African Union mission could become operationally unsustainable without the integrated logistical support provided by UNSOS, raising the possibility of an early peacekeeper withdrawal from Somalia.

AXADLETM