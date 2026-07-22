Explainer: Who the PSF are and why they clash with Puntland State authorities

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Wednesday July 22, 2026

Bosaso (AX) — A fresh confrontation in the Laag area of Bari region has exposed lingering tensions between Puntland State authorities and the Puntland State Security Forces (PSF), which are now aligned with Somalia’s federal government.

PSF Secretary General Abdikhaliq Awil told BBC Somali that a convoy of eight PSF vehicles was halted in Laag, roughly 30 kilometers from Bosaso, on Monday morning during what he called a routine security mission.

“It was a security operation, not a combat operation,” Abdikhaliq said. “Approximately 60 military vehicles were surrounding us.”

According to Abdikhaliq, PSF personnel attempted to communicate with commanders on the opposing side, but the encounter escalated into gunfire that lasted until morning prayers.

“When morning came, the army was attacked by drones,” Abdikhaliq said.

He said he was not aware of any soldiers or civilians being killed or wounded during the incident.

AX could not independently verify the claim.

Puntland State authorities, meanwhile, reaffirmed an earlier account that characterized the incident as part of a pre-planned security operation in Laag, an area where officials said insecurity and unrest had recently been reported.

The Puntland State administration said its operation was directed at armed groups accused of endangering peace, stability and security in the region.

Authorities said their forces captured military vehicles, weapons and ammunition, adding that operations would continue in an effort to preserve security and stability.

Abdikhaliq disputed Puntland State’s portrayal of the PSF as an armed group contributing to unrest. He said the force was created to combat terrorism and cited its previous operations against al-Shabab in the Galgala mountains.

A statement posted on the Puntland State Counter-Terrorism Operation Facebook page alleged that Somalia’s federal government had played a role in organizing the forces.

Abdikhaliq said the PSF is now incorporated into the Somali National Army.

“The PSF is a federal force subordinate to the Somali National Army,” he said.

Puntland State has in the past accused the federal government of registering troops across the Bari, Nugaal and Mudug regions.

Responding to questions over how the PSF could lawfully operate in Puntland State-controlled territory, Abdikhaliq said Somalia’s federal Constitution assigns responsibility for defense forces to the central government, while regional administrations oversee police forces.

He also denied that the PSF had been engaged in recruitment.

“Our work is not based on recruitment,” he said. “We are a force established to fight terrorism, and we do not recruit or register troops.”

The federal government has not issued a statement on the latest clash.

A week ago, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has stated the federal government will not stop paying salaries, ranks and benefits to federal soldiers recruited in Puntland State, describing the payments as a state obligation.

“It is the government’s duty to pay that soldier his salary, rank and rights,” Hamza said. “This cannot be a crime for anyone who refuses.”

Abdikhaliq accused Puntland State’s current administration of mounting an operation against the PSF in 2021, removing ranks and cutting off sources of support after mediation attempts failed. Puntland State has denied that it is pursuing legitimate security forces.

Col. Abdiwahid Mohamud Hassan, the former head of the Puntland State Dervish forces, said the PSF emerged from the former Puntland State Intelligence Service, which was established under the administration of Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed.

He said the original force brought together military and intelligence responsibilities centered on counterterrorism. It was later divided, leaving the military wing under the PSF while intelligence became a separate structure.

“The purpose of their establishment was to fight terrorism, as terrorism had become more prevalent after September 11, 2001, and this command was important for the Horn of Africa, and the United States was very interested in it,” Abdiwahid said.

Puntland State forces and the PSF previously fought for several days in Bosaso in 2021, leaving casualties and property damage.

The confrontation in Laag follows recent mediation efforts in Garowe, where a committee of politicians and business leaders from Nugaal region helped reduce tensions after days of military movements involving Puntland State forces and troops aligned with the federal government on the city’s outskirts.

People familiar with the mediation said the committee met Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni and urged him not to launch military action against forces near Garowe. The latest events in Bari, however, indicate that the dispute between Puntland State authorities and federal-aligned forces has yet to be resolved.