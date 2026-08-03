Somalia’s Deputy Prime Minister Returns Kenyan Passport, Citing Transparency in Public Office

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Monday August 3, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Deputy Prime Minister Jibril Abdirashid Haji has voluntarily surrendered a Kenyan passport issued to him, saying the move was intended to promote transparency and remove any uncertainty about his position as a senior Somali official.

In a statement issued Monday, Haji said the passport was genuine and had been obtained legally through Kenya’s established procedures. He described its return as a voluntary administrative decision, emphasizing that it followed no request, disagreement or intervention by the Kenyan government.

“This step is entirely administrative and was not prompted by any dispute or request from any authority,” Haji said. “Returning the passport reflects my dedication to maintaining absolute clarity in my public role and my steadfast loyalty to Somalia.”

Haji thanked the Kenyan government and people for their longstanding hospitality toward Somalis.

“Their generosity and friendship will always be remembered with respect and gratitude,” he said, while reaffirming his commitment to deepening the historic relationship between Somalia and Kenya.

The announcement came days after Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud reportedly directed cabinet ministers and other senior officials with Kenyan passports or national identity cards to hand over the documents without delay.

Government sources said the instruction was delivered during a Cabinet meeting in Mogadishu on Thursday. Those affected were reportedly told to decide whether to retain their government posts or keep their Kenyan citizenship documents.

The matter drew widespread attention after Haji and State Minister Abshir Bukhaari were refused entry at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport when Kenyan immigration officials raised questions about travel documents they allegedly held.

Somalia and Kenya nevertheless continue to maintain close diplomatic, security and economic relations, including cooperation on counterterrorism, regional stability and trade across their shared border.