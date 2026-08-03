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Monday, August 3, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Somali Parliament Begins Process to Elect New House Speaker
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Liberia’s George Weah Confirms Bid for Presidential Re-Election

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By Adam Omar August 3, 2026 1 min read
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Liberia: Weah Confirms Presidential Re-Election Bid
Liberia’s George Weah Confirms Bid for Presidential Re-Election

George Weah has ended months of uncertainty over his political plans, announcing over the weekend that he will run for president again in Liberia’s 2029 election. The former president disclosed his decision while addressing supporters of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) in the United States.

“Families are struggling to eat. Businesses are collapsing under the weight of a bad economy and high taxes. And the Liberian people’s confidence in their own institutions has been broken,” Weah said. He accused President Joseph Boakai’s administration of rolling back the democratic progress achieved during his presidency.

The declaration is widely seen by analysts as the opening move in a presidential contest beginning more than three years ahead of voting. Unlike his successful 2017 campaign, they say, Weah will enter the race as a former head of state with a record in office, while facing an incumbent president who is no longer an untested challenger.

Written by Adam Omar Senior Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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