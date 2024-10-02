Somalia Denounces Assault on UAE Envoy’s Home in Khartoum Amid Worsening Sudan Crisis

FILE – Somalia’s Foreign Minister, Abshir Omar Jama, at a press briefing in Mogadishu, detailing diplomatic concerns.

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has slammed the attack on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador’s home in Khartoum. Calling it a blatant breach of international law, they condemned it as a grave violation of diplomatic norms. This incident raises serious questions about safety in volatile regions.

In an official communication, the ministry appealed for strict adherence to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. This agreement ensures the protection and respect for diplomatic missions, emphasizing the need for international laws to safeguard embassy security, particularly in conflict-ridden areas such as Sudan.

On Monday, a report highlighted that a Sudanese military aircraft had targeted the ambassador’s Khartoum residence, causing extensive damage. The UAE Foreign Ministry decried the incident as a “vicious attack” and called for accountability from Sudan’s military. The UAE plans to lodge formal complaints with international bodies including the United Nations, the African Union, and the League of Arab States, heightening the diplomatic stakes of the confrontation.

However, Sudan’s military has denied any involvement, blaming the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for the assault. Labeling the RSF’s actions as “underhanded,” the military claims it does not target diplomatic missions or humanitarian agencies. Amid this discord, the military has accused the UAE of secretly bolstering the RSF with arms, a claim the UAE vehemently denies.

Sudan’s plunge into turmoil began in April 2023 when a power struggle between the military and the RSF escalated into a full-scale war. This conflict has caused tens of thousands of deaths and displaced millions, leading to a severe humanitarian crisis. The United Nations estimates around 25 million people, half of Sudan’s population, need aid, and more than 8 million are internally displaced. With famine looming, the global community is scrambling for solutions to curb the violence.

Allegations of the UAE arming the RSF have exacerbated tensions. U.N. sanctions monitors have validated these claims, citing evidence of weapons being funneled through Chad. The Sudanese military consistently cites the UAE’s alleged support as a factor prolonging the hostilities, despite the UAE’s claims of dedication to peace efforts and humanitarian aid.

The UAE’s move to escalate the issue to global entities like the U.N. and the African Union could further strain Sudan’s ties with Gulf states, possibly leading to more severe diplomatic fallout.

