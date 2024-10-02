NISA Apprehends Five al-Shabaab Operatives, Thwarts Planned Assault in Mogadishu

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has nabbed five Al-Shabaab operatives in Mogadishu, thwarting a plot to attack the capital.

As per a NISA statement, the intelligence agency detained the militants and confiscated weapons and explosives meant to harm civilians.

The action was based on prior intelligence and aimed to preempt a series of planned assaults in Mogadishu. “In a pre-planned operation, our agents intercepted five individuals plotting violence in the city. Besides making these arrests, we also seized explosives and firearms intended for civilian targets,” NISA affirmed.

The agency underscored its dedication to continuous efforts to dismantle Al-Shabaab cells within the Banaadir region. These operations align with the broader mission to bring some semblance of peace to Mogadishu, a city that has long been a target of Al-Shabaab’s incessant attacks.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring