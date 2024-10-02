Somalia

NISA Apprehends Five al-Shabaab Operatives, Thwarts Planned Assault in Mogadishu

avatar of axadleBy axadle

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has nabbed five Al-Shabaab operatives in Mogadishu, thwarting a plot to attack the capital.

Related Posts

Somali Leaders Hold Private Discussions on Ethiopian Military Presence

EU Allocates $9 Million to Aid Somalia’s Budget

As per a NISA statement, the intelligence agency detained the militants and confiscated weapons and explosives meant to harm civilians.

The action was based on prior intelligence and aimed to preempt a series of planned assaults in Mogadishu. “In a pre-planned operation, our agents intercepted five individuals plotting violence in the city. Besides making these arrests, we also seized explosives and firearms intended for civilian targets,” NISA affirmed.

The agency underscored its dedication to continuous efforts to dismantle Al-Shabaab cells within the Banaadir region. These operations align with the broader mission to bring some semblance of peace to Mogadishu, a city that has long been a target of Al-Shabaab’s incessant attacks.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring

avatar of axadle
axadle 18760 posts

I am a professional and passionate Linux server administrator, future web developer, junior php developer.

I am currently creating content for Axadle and Jowhar and enjoy playing with Linux and all of its other distributions.

I love working with computers and believe in sharing knowledge. Follow me to find out more about what's happening in the Horn of Africa.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More