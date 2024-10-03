Asad Diyaano, once a leader within PSF, assumes leadership of Somali police force

In an iconic moment, the new Somali Police Chief Asad Osman Abdullahi Diyaano (far right) accepted command from the outgoing Chief Major General Sulub Ahmed Firin (far left) amidst a formal handover at the Somali Police Headquarters in Mogadishu. Overseeing this baton-passing spectacle was Minister of Internal Security Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag (center).

Mogadishu (AX) — It’s a fresh era for the Somali Police Force! Tuesday’s ceremony saw Asad Osman Abdullahi Diyaano grip the reins as the new leader at the police headquarters in Mogadishu, introducing a fresh chapter to the country’s security narrative.

Born and bred in Northeastern State, General Diyaano takes the torch from Major General Sulub Ahmed Firin, who’s now pivoting to an impressive new gig as the Deputy Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation. His leadership spanned over a year as the top police honcho.

His appointment, given the green light by Somalia’s Cabinet just last Thursday, was ceremoniously sealed with the symbolic passing of leadership duties from Minister of Internal Security Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag.

But Diyaano’s appointment isn’t just about shiny badges and job titles. This dude packs a political punch. A twice-former presidential hopeful in Northeastern State’s 2019 and 2024 elections, he’s not just another player but a heavyweight contender in Northeastern State politics. As leader of the opposition Mideeye Party and a critic of President Said Abdullahi Deni’s machinery, his political mileage is vast. Experts reckon that the federal folks might be playing a smart card to mend fences with the Northeastern State bigwigs.

At the ceremonious jamboree, Diyaano and Minister Fartaag checked out the police unit’s structure and operations, signaling a fresh wave of reform and professionalism. The force’s makeover was on the agenda!

With a hefty resume, Diyaano brings his A-game. From 2010 to 2018, he was the man behind the formidable Northeastern State Security Force (PSF). Not only did they run crucial ops like the Galgala Showdown against Al-Shabaab and the Qandala Campaign to reclaim turf from ISIS-linked rogues, but their prowess was also thanks to some international pals like the U.S. CIA who pitched in with training and intelligence.

Taking the helm at a tumultuous time, Diyaano’s got a tall order. Somalia’s security outfit is under the microscope to get with the times. In his debut take as the police chief, General Diyaano didn’t hold back, rallying the troops to safeguard national sanity, protect the populace, and honor the cop code.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring