Bayraktar TB2 Drone Manufacturer Engages with Somali Officials in Mogadishu

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (left) accepts a ceremonial gift from Haluk Bayraktar (right), CEO of Baykar Technologies, in a Mogadishu meet aimed at enhancing Somalia-Turkey defence ties.

Mogadishu (AX) — Over the weekend, Haluk Bayraktar, the CEO of Turkey’s defence behemoth Baykar and the brain behind the globally acclaimed Bayraktar TB2 drone, touched down in Mogadishu, flagging a renewed vigor in Somalia-Turkey relations.

Welcomed by Somalia’s Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, Bayraktar then had powwows with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Though specifics from their chit-chat remain on the down-low, Bayraktar noted the visit symbolizes a fresh chapter in Somalia-Turkey relations, coming hot on the heels of a new Defense and Economic Cooperation Agreement.

This gathering underscores Turkey’s growing footprint in Somalia, especially in defence and economic arenas. The Bayraktar TB2 drones, a marquee product of Baykar, have turned into the poster child of Turkey’s burgeoning military tech sector, winning acclaim through operational deployments in high-stakes hotspots. The TB2 program itself is helmed by the dynamic duo, Haluk and Selçuk Bayraktar.

In the aftermath of his visit, Bayraktar took to social media to underscore Turkey’s bond with Somalia, pointing out that Turkey’s largest embassy stands tall in Mogadishu. Reflecting on Turkey’s intervention during Somalia’s 2011 famine, he remarked, “While the world turned a blind eye to Somalia’s hunger, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit flipped the country’s fate.”

Since then, Turkish involvement has mushroomed, with Turkish firms spearheading key infrastructure projects, from airports to port facilities, and delivering vital services.

Turkey’s military assistance has been broad-reaching, highlighted by the establishment of Camp TurkSom in Mogadishu, Turkey’s largest overseas military base. For over a decade, Turkish forces have whipped thousands of Somali troops into shape, including elite units. The first batch of Bayraktar TB2 drones was handed over in 2021, initially earmarked for surveillance but swiftly proving valuable in combat against Al-Shabaab.

In 2022, Somalia announced that Turkish drones had been deployed in kinetic operations against Al-Shabaab, with Interior Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi praising their pivotal role in capturing scores of villages and neutralizing hundreds of militants.

Haluk Bayraktar (center, in suit), poses with Somali Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur (third from the right) and Turkish military brass outside Turkey’s Mogadishu embassy during his mission to solidify military cooperation between the two nations.

The Bayraktar TB2 drones, known for their medium-altitude, long-endurance capabilities, have redefined modern warfare. They’re a bargain at $2 million to $5 million compared to the U.S.-made Reaper’s whopping $32 million—making TB2s ideal for countries like Somalia, with lean defence budgets.

Equipped with cutting-edge missile systems and able to reach 25,000 feet, these drones offer indispensable intelligence and strike capabilities. Bayraktar drones have proven their worth from Syria to Libya, and even in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict where they gave Azerbaijan a notable edge over Armenia.

The Turkish military was first to adopt Bayraktar’s drones, utilizing them in operations against Kurdish militants inside and beyond national borders. Now, TB2s are operational in 24 countries.

Their popularity extends beyond battlegrounds. In May, NATO member Poland inked a deal to buy 24 TB2 drones, spotlighting their versatility and combat readiness. Per Reuters, Poland’s defence minister lauded their performance, and there’s buzz that nations like Saudi Arabia are also eyeing deals with Turkey.

Despite their role in warfare, Haluk Bayraktar has mixed feelings about their use. “War is bitter,” he remarked, contemplating the mortality cost of combat. However, he acknowledged the necessity of advanced tech for self-defence, stating, “To fend off heavy assaults, the only lifeline is cutting-edge tech.”

Baykar’s trajectory dovetails with President Erdoğan’s ambition to position Turkey as a drone powerhouse, particularly across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia. Defence experts suggest Turkey’s military clout in Somalia might eventually rival that of the United States, as Ankara cements its status as a drone juggernaut on the global stage.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring