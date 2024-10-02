Somali Leaders Hold Private Discussions on Ethiopian Military Presence

Somali Leaders Hold Secretive Talks Over Ethiopian Troops

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Amid swirling tensions around Ethiopian military presence, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is in a fragile negotiation with Abdiaziz Laftagareen, the president of Somalia’s Southwest State, insiders disclosed Tuesday.

The high-stakes meeting, shrouded in secrecy, seeks to tackle the thorny issue of Ethiopian soldiers jostling around Somalia’s sovereignty and regional tranquility. This happens against the backdrop of geopolitical plays involving Ethiopia and Egypt.

Somalia’s Southwest State has staunchly protested against the central government’s push to boot out Ethiopian forces from Bay and Bakool regions, arguing these troops are pivotal in keeping Al-Shabaab at bay. Pro-Ethiopian demonstrations in Wajid and Hudur last month echoed this sentiment loudly.

Adding fuel to the fire, Ethiopia recently inked a deal with North Western State of Somalia, eyeing independence from Somalia, granting naval and commercial port access. This move, perceived as a blow to Somalia’s territorial wholeness, has not only caused a domestic stir but also sparked international jitters over the Horn of Africa’s stability.

President Mohamud’s government has been clear in its disapproval, viewing the Ethiopian military presence as a slap to Somalia’s sovereignty. This stance has stirred nationalistic passions and muddied the regional waters.

On the other hand, Laftagareen’s deep political roots and clout in regional matters make him a crucial player in these negotiations. His command in Southwest State, amidst ongoing tussles with the federal government over power, places him at the heart of these critical discussions.

The resolution of these talks will shape not only the Somalia-Ethiopia dynamic but also the overall peace in the Horn of Africa, steering Somalia’s path on sovereignty, federal ties, and security collaborations. Topics on the table are expected to span beyond the immediate military concerns to broader governance and security challenges within Somalia.

This scenario underscores the complex dance between local governance and global security interests, where historical grievances and strategic goals interlace, making a solution indispensable for the region’s peace and growth.