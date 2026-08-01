Somali singer and composer Ahmed Ali Igaal dies in United States

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Friday July 31, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Ahmed Ali Igaal, the acclaimed singer, composer and musician who helped define Somalia’s modern musical tradition, has died in the United States, where he had lived in recent years. He was in his late 70s.

Family members and friends confirmed his death on Friday. They did not immediately disclose the cause.

A pioneer of Somali music, Ahmed Ali Igaal built a career as a singer, composer and songwriter, creating dozens of songs for many of Somalia’s leading performers while also producing numerous recordings of his own. His body of work played a central role in shaping the country’s modern musical heritage.

Igaal was born in the late 1940s in Wardheer, in the Dollo region. He moved to Mogadishu in the early 1960s to continue his education and began the artistic path that would establish him as one of Somalia’s most influential musicians.

His breakthrough arrived in 1964, when Radio Mogadishu aired his first song, “Bari iyo Galbeed, Keebaa na Baantay?” Its warm reception launched a musical career that would endure for more than half a century.

He later attended the School of Music, studying composition and performance. Recognition came quickly, and he went on to contribute music to some of Somalia’s best-known stage productions, among them Talo iyo Tallaabo, Yaxaas Dhagaduub and Shabeelnaagood.

For more than 50 years, Igaal performed with the renowned Waaberi National Band, Somalia’s most influential cultural ensemble. Across those decades, he composed and arranged music for a string of classic Somali songs, including Batalaale, Candaliibka, Raad Abeeso, Dadnimada Aqoonso, Galaydh, Feejignow, Haasaawe, Gayaan, Gacallo and Caraweelo. The works remain enduring favorites among Somali music audiences.

Beyond his distinctive voice and musical gifts, Igaal earned admiration for using song to preserve and enrich Somali poetry and culture throughout his long career.

His death leaves Somalia without one of its most consequential cultural figures. Yet his music and wider artistic legacy are expected to inspire generations of Somali musicians and listeners, cementing his standing as one of the architects of modern Somali music.