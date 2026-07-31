 Skip to content
Saturday, August 1, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Italy Suspends Schengen Agreement With Spain Amid Ceuta Crisis
Breaking News
Italy Suspends Schengen Agreement With Spain Amid Ceuta CrisisSomali President Says Efforts Underway to Curb Israeli Influence in North Western State of SomaliaSomali President Opens Parliament’s Eighth Session, Pledges Security and Democratic ReformsSpain says migrant crossings into Ceuta halted overnightEUCOM Chief Warns U.S. Lacks Naval Assets to Sustain Israel DefenseAFRICOM Chief Urges Somalia to Lead Al-Shabaab Fight to Sustain U.S. SupportItaly Suspends Schengen Agreement With Spain Amid Ceuta CrisisSomali President Says Efforts Underway to Curb Israeli Influence in North Western State of SomaliaSomali President Opens Parliament’s Eighth Session, Pledges Security and Democratic ReformsSpain says migrant crossings into Ceuta halted overnightEUCOM Chief Warns U.S. Lacks Naval Assets to Sustain Israel DefenseAFRICOM Chief Urges Somalia to Lead Al-Shabaab Fight to Sustain U.S. Support
Axadle
SO Subscribe
West-Africa News English

Ghana government endorses proposal to extend presidential term

Follow
By Adam Omar July 31, 2026 1 min read
Share
Ghana Must Uphold Legal Protections for LGBTQI+ People, HRW Warns
Ghana Urged to Safeguard LGBTQI+ Rights, Human Rights Watch Stresses

Ghana’s presidential term could be stretched from four years to five after Attorney General Dominic Akuritinga Ayine endorsed a Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) proposal that would also align Parliament’s tenure with the change.

 Ayine said the recommendation is intended to give governments a broader window to design, carry out and evaluate their programmes. “Under the current four-year cycle, the early months of every administration are consumed by transition, and the final year is lost to elections. A five-year term provides a more realistic timeframe for policy formulation, implementation, and assessment.”

Any final change would have to be approved through a public referendum. If adopted, the proposal would also reshape tenure arrangements for the Chief Justice and other justices.

Written by Adam Omar Senior Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 553 published stories
More stories

More from West-Africa

See all

You may have missed