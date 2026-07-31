Ghana government endorses proposal to extend presidential term

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Ghana’s presidential term could be stretched from four years to five after Attorney General Dominic Akuritinga Ayine endorsed a Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) proposal that would also align Parliament’s tenure with the change.

Ayine said the recommendation is intended to give governments a broader window to design, carry out and evaluate their programmes. “Under the current four-year cycle, the early months of every administration are consumed by transition, and the final year is lost to elections. A five-year term provides a more realistic timeframe for policy formulation, implementation, and assessment.”

Any final change would have to be approved through a public referendum. If adopted, the proposal would also reshape tenure arrangements for the Chief Justice and other justices.