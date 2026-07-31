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Hassan Sheikh, Museveni Discuss Somalia Security Ahead of AUSSOM Summit

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By Axadle Editorial Desk July 31, 2026 1 min read
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Hassan Sheikh, Museveni Discuss Somalia Security Ahead of AUSSOM Summit
Hassan Sheikh, Museveni Discuss Somalia Security Ahead of AUSSOM Summit

Somalia’s Security Agenda Takes Center Stage as Hassan Sheikh Meets Museveni Ahead of AUSSOM Summit

KAMPALA, Uganda — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud traveled to Kampala on Thursday for an official working visit, meeting Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for talks aimed at reinforcing ties between the two countries and advancing cooperation on regional security.

The discussions centered on expanding Somalia and Uganda’s longstanding partnership, particularly in security, counterterrorism, institution-building and wider regional coordination intended to support durable peace and stability across the Horn of Africa.

The talks were held on the eve of an extraordinary summit in Kampala bringing together countries that contribute troops to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which is scheduled to begin Friday.

Mohamud and Museveni also reviewed the need for sustained international backing for Somalia’s security and state-building priorities, stressing the importance of stronger joint efforts to secure lasting peace, political stability and development.

Uganda remains among the largest troop-contributing nations to African Union missions in Somalia and has been a central partner in Somali security operations against Al-Shabaab militants.

AXADLETM

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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