Somali President calls for national shift toward blue economy

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Tuesday August 4, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia must make its coastline and territorial waters central to the country’s economic and security strategy, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said Tuesday, urging a national effort to develop the nation’s largely untapped maritime resources.

Speaking in Mogadishu, Hassan Sheikh pointed to Somalia’s more than 3,300-kilometer (2,050-mile) coastline—the longest on mainland Africa—and its extensive Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) as major assets capable of reshaping the economy through fisheries, maritime trade, tourism and offshore resource development.

“The Somali people must understand that the time when they were turned away from the sea is over,” Hassan Sheikh said. “Today, Somalia’s economy, security and development largely depend on our seas.”

The president said Somalia had historically been unable to benefit fully from those advantages because large stretches of its coastline remain sparsely populated and lack essential infrastructure and public services.

“Many of our coastal areas have no permanent settlements, while most of our major cities are located far from the sea,” he said. “That has limited our ability to benefit from our marine resources.”

He urged the federal government, federal member states and other public institutions to adopt a coordinated plan for attracting investment and encouraging settlement in coastal communities. Expanding fisheries, maritime commerce and related industries, he said, could generate employment and bring new economic activity to local areas.

Hassan Sheikh described inadequate infrastructure as the biggest barrier to realizing Somalia’s blue-economy potential. He called for substantial investment in roads, ports and maritime transport systems to link coastal communities more effectively.

“We must build roads, ports and sea transport that connect coastal cities,” Hassan Sheikh said. “Development in the 21st century requires making the sea the backbone of the country’s transportation and trade.”

He said the federal government’s next five-year national development plan would place the blue economy among its priorities, including fisheries, shipping, coastal tourism, marine resource exploration and stronger maritime governance.

The president also commended Turkey for its strategic partnership with Somalia and its support for the country’s maritime development.

“Turkey has supported Somalia through technical expertise, modern technology and capacity-building programs aimed at improving coastal security, fisheries management and the exploration of marine resources.”

“It is time to take advantage of the opportunities in Somalia,” the president said. “Our country is open to investment and cooperation, and whoever comes forward will have great opportunities.”

President Mohamud reiterated that Somalia is seeking expanded foreign investment and international partnerships as it advances economic reforms and works to convert its maritime assets into a foundation for broader growth.