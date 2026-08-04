Puntland State Religious Leaders Launch Mediation Between North Western State of Somalia and Northeastern State

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This is an AI-only editorial review because no web access was available. The report’s core claims about the August 2026 Puntland clerics’ delegation, proposed roadmap, meetings and prisoner visit require confirmation from official statements or reputable news sources.

Tuesday August 4, 2026

Hargeisa (AX) — Religious leaders from Puntland State have arrived in Hargeisa with a proposed roadmap for ending the conflict between North Western State of Somalia and the Northeastern administration, calling for steps to rebuild trust and reopen channels between the two sides.

The measures include exchanging prisoners, withdrawing troops from contested areas and restoring trade and civilian movement.

Speaking in Hargeisa on Tuesday, the clerics said the initiative followed consultations with officials and community leaders in Puntland State and the Northeastern administration. Their effort seeks to revive negotiations after fighting broke out over Las Anod and the broader Sool region.

North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, members of North Western State of Somalia’s Peace Commission, religious scholars and other officials received the delegation during its visit to Hargeisa.

The delegation also visited prisoners captured during the fighting in Las Anod and held in North Western State of Somalia custody.

“We thank the President of North Western State of Somalia and the people for the honorable and respectful welcome we received,” the delegation said. “We met with the leaders and the peace commissions, and we visited the prisoners captured in the Las Anod war. We found them in good condition and in good spirits.”

The scholars said the initiative began with a gathering of religious leaders in Garowe, where participants agreed that they should play a more active role in settling disputes within Somali communities.

They said they subsequently met leaders from both Puntland State and the Northeastern administration, who voiced support for reconciliation efforts.

The delegation urged the parties to pursue a broad peace process covering detainee exchanges, the withdrawal of forces from disputed areas and the reopening of roads and trade routes. Such measures, it said, could help reduce the humanitarian and economic strain on communities affected by the conflict.

Fighting over Las Anod began in early 2023, after local forces drove North Western State of Somalia’s military out of the city following months of clashes. The conflict killed hundreds and displaced tens of thousands. Northeastern administration has since aligned itself with Somalia’s Federal Government, while North Western State of Somalia continues to regard the Sool region as part of its territory.

North Western State of Somalia has repeatedly declared its support for a peaceful settlement with the Northeastern administration. The Federal Government has likewise urged dialogue, the release of prisoners and wider reconciliation efforts aimed at preventing renewed violence in the region.