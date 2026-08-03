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Monday, August 3, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Somali Parliament Begins Process to Elect New House Speaker
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Somali Parliament Begins Process to Elect New House Speaker

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 3, 2026 2 min read
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Somali Parliament begins process to elect new House speaker
Somali Parliament Begins Process to Elect New House Speaker

Monday August 3, 2026

Somalia has begun the process of selecting a new parliamentary speaker, with Acting House of the People Speaker Sadia Yasin Haji Samatar appointing a nine-member committee on Sunday to oversee the election.

In a letter issued by her office, Sadia said the committee’s formation followed the Provisional Federal Constitution and the House of the People’s Rules of Procedure, which set out the framework for choosing parliamentary leaders.

The committee will organize and administer the speaker’s election while ensuring that every stage meets the House’s procedural and legal requirements.

Sadia directed the members to start work immediately and perform their duties in accordance with the chamber’s internal rules.

The move advances preparations to replace Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur, Aden Madobe, who resigned as speaker after winning election as president of Southwest State.

Several prominent politicians have declared their interest in the position or are widely expected to compete. The contenders include Ports and Maritime Transport Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur and former State Minister for Interior, Federalism and Reconciliation Saadaq Aliyow, who resigned from the federal government on Saturday to join the race.

The contest is expected to draw intense political interest. The incoming speaker will help steer Parliament through major debates involving constitutional reform, elections, security and governance.

As one of Somalia’s highest constitutional officials, the Speaker of the House of the People presides over sessions, manages legislative proceedings and represents the lower chamber in dealings with other branches of government.

Both candidates have previously been linked to political initiatives that opposed the administration of former Southwest State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed (Laftagareen), underscoring the wider realignments continuing to influence Somalia’s federal politics.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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