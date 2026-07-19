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Somali Army Kills 25 Al-Shabab Militants in Hiiraan Region

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By Axadle Editorial Desk July 19, 2026 1 min read
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Somali army kills 25 al-Shabab militants in Hiiraan region
Somali Army Kills 25 Al-Shabab Militants in Hiiraan Region

Sunday July 19, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somali forces say they killed at least 25 al-Shabab members during a joint air and ground operation in the Suullay area of the Hiiraan region, the Ministry of Defense said Saturday.

According to the ministry, the raid was carried out roughly 17 kilometers south of Teedaan.

The ministry said the dead included 18 fighters, four members of the militant group’s cadre and three leaders named as Aden Mohamed Jimale, Ibrahim Aden Dahir and Aden Abshir Abdi.

Officials also identified Yuroow Awid Ali as a senior figure with knowledge of al-Shabab’s command structure in the area.

Several al-Shabab members surrendered to the Somali National Army during the operation, while others escaped from the area following the attack, the ministry said.

The offensive forms part of continuing efforts by Somalia and its international partners to degrade al-Shabab and strengthen security and stability in areas where government troops are operating, the ministry said.

The government said its campaign against al-Shabab will continue.

Al-Shabab had not publicly responded to the government’s account, and the reported casualty toll could not be independently verified.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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