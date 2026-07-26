Puntland State accuses Galmudug of allowing army supplies through its territory

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Sunday July 26, 2026

Garowe (AX) — Puntland State authorities have accused neighboring Galmudug State of enabling militias allegedly assembled to threaten Puntland State, saying the groups are operating through Galmudug-controlled territory in coordination with Somalia’s federal government.

In a statement issued Saturday, Puntland State called on Galmudug to avoid steps that could destabilize the region and to prioritize good-neighborly ties, peace and security cooperation between the two administrations.

“The Puntland State government sends a special message to the neighboring Galmudug State and the international community, and calls on Galmudug to refrain from allowing military and militia supplies to pass through the airports and lands controlled by Galmudug, which are intended to harm the people of Puntland State, with whom Galmudug has a long history of good neighborliness, security cooperation, and peaceful coexistence,” the statement said.

Puntland State said it was closely tracking military activity allegedly involving forces commanded by the federal government and the Puntland State Security Forces, which have aligned themselves with Mogadishu.

The regional administration warned that the reported operations threatened Puntland State’s security.

Galmudug did not immediately respond to the accusations.

The allegations emerge as political and security tensions continue to rise between Puntland State and Somalia’s federal government.

One week earlier, Puntland State Security Forces and Puntland State Dervish troops reportedly exchanged gunfire in the Laag area of the Bari region before officials stepped in to calm the situation.

Local reports said the confrontation started when PSF personnel traveling from Bosaso toward Hafun district were stopped at a bridge near Laag, triggering a standoff followed by brief bursts of gunfire.

Residents said the shooting brought traffic along the road to a standstill and spread fear and anxiety through the surrounding area.

Puntland State has repeatedly alleged that the federal government is recruiting and registering troops in territory under its administration. Federal officials, however, maintain that soldiers recruited in Puntland State remain members of the Somali National Army and are therefore eligible for salaries and benefits.