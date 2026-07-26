Somali Electoral Commission Schedules Hirshabelle Elections for August 20, 2026

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Sunday July 26, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Hirshabelle State will hold its local council and House of Representatives elections on Aug. 20, 2026, under an official timetable released by Somalia’s Independent National Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The schedule, issued Saturday, sets Aug. 5 as the start of the electoral process, beginning with voter declaration registration and distribution.

Other key steps include identifying and announcing polling stations, submitting preliminary voter rolls, assigning political party representatives to voting sites, verifying candidate lists and publishing the final roster of political party candidates.

The timetable advances the commission’s plan to introduce a one-person, one-vote electoral system across Somalia’s federal member states.

The commission urged political parties, candidates and other relevant stakeholders to comply with the announced dates and procedures to support a transparent and credible election process.

Preparations in Hirshabelle come as the electoral body continues supervising elections in Galmudug State.

Under the timetable, the commission is expected to proceed with the Hirshabelle elections after reviewing the progress and results of the ongoing vote in Galmudug.