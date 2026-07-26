At Least 16 Al-Shabaab Fighters Killed in Somalia Operations

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Somalia: Security Forces Say 16 Al-Shabaab Militants Killed in Central Operations

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali security forces killed 16 al-Shabab fighters in recent operations across the central regions of Hiran and Middle Shabelle, the country’s National Intelligence and Security Agency announced.

NISA said the raids were directed at al-Shabab members operating in the two regions, though it did not identify the exact areas where the operations were carried out or say whether government troops suffered any casualties.

Hiran and Middle Shabelle remain key fronts in Somalia’s campaign against al-Shabab, with national forces working alongside local fighters and international partners to roll back the group’s presence and retake territory under its influence.

The federal government has pledged to press ahead with its offensive against al-Shabab, which has fought an insurgency for more than a decade. The militant group has repeatedly staged attacks on security personnel, officials and civilians.

AXADLETM