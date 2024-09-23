SomaliaWest Africa

North Western State of Somalia Calls on Somali Government to Tackle the Growing al-Shabab and Houthi Alliance Threat

By axadle

Hargeisa (AX) – North Western State of Somalia’s Internal Affairs Minister, Mohamed Kahin Ahmed, sounded the alarm on the budding rapport between al-Shabaab and Houthi militants in Yemen.

In a chat with Al Arabiya TV, Ahmed illuminated the potential havoc this alliance could wreak on regional stability. He urged the Somali administration to take swift measures.

“The bond between the Houthis and al-Shabaab is a palpable threat to the region’s peace. It’s imperative for the Somali government to step in and halt their coordinated efforts,” Ahmed said.

The minister didn’t stop there. He made a clarion call for global intervention, stating that North Western State of Somalia, on its own, lacks the bandwidth to counter security perils in the Red Sea corridor. Ahmed underlined the dire need for comprehensive strategies to protect vital trade routes from these disruptive alliances.

June brought unsettling news as U.S. intelligence flagged that Houthi rebels were angling to supply arms to al-Shabaab. This revelation spurred American officials to scrutinize Iran’s potential hand, given its known military and financial cradle of the Houthis.

