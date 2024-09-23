President Higgins Claims Israeli Embassy Disseminated Letter Meant for Iranian President

President Michael D. Higgins has raised eyebrows by claiming that a correspondence he directed to Iran’s newly inaugurated president was disseminated by the Israeli embassy in Dublin.

During a press conference at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, President Higgins explained that he had penned a letter to Masoud Pezeshkian, recognizing him as the new leader of Iran.

Last month, President Higgins faced backlash from several Fine Gael TDs regarding his decision to send the letter.

In response to Higgins’s assertions, the Israeli embassy released a statement this evening, calling the allegations “deeply inflammatory and potentially defamatory”, firmly dismissing them.

“It’s the responsibility of the writer to substantiate their claims,” the statement clarified. “The letter fails to address the threats posed by Iran in the region, including its calls for the annihilation of Israel, its support for terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, and its human rights abuses against its own populace,” they continued.

The embassy had previously denounced the letter to Pezeshkian, stating it communicated “a misguided message to the Iranian people suffering under this tyrannical regime”.

Masoud Pezeshkian stepped into the presidential shoes in July, following the tragic death of his predecessor, Ebrahim Raisi, in a helicopter accident back in May.

“You might consider questioning the source of the criticism, the means through which the letter circulated, and the motivations behind it,” President Higgins told the gathered media.

Expressing his suspicions, Higgins stated he believed the Israeli embassy was responsible for the letter’s distribution.

He remarked that he was uncertain how the Israeli authorities had accessed the letter and noted that Ireland’s ambassador to Israel was presently “not in residence” for consultation.

Israel had recalled its ambassador to Ireland, Dana Erlich, in May as a reaction to Ireland’s acknowledgment of a Palestinian state.

President Higgins described his correspondence to Pezeshkian as “routine” for a newly elected head of state. He underscored that the letter, which went public online in August, highlighted the significance of peace and diplomacy in the Middle East.

Currently, Higgins is in New York, where he addressed the UN Summit of the Future at the organization’s headquarters, partaking in discussions about global cooperation and peace.

This situation has stirred debate not just in political circles, but also among the public, further emphasizing the complexities of international relations in the region. With peace talks often stalled and regional tensions high, such diplomatic moves take on heightened significance.

The discourse surrounding President Higgins’s letter underscores the intricate dynamics at play in Middle Eastern politics. As these conversations unfold, they serve as a reminder of the delicate balance world leaders must maintain while navigating diplomatic waters fraught with challenges.

The reactions from both Irish leadership and Israeli officials reflect long-standing frictions, which complicate communication and understanding, especially concerning contentious issues like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Moreover, the implications of such allegations may extend beyond mere political rhetoric, creating ripples that could affect other diplomatic engagements between nations.

Additional reporting contributed by PA.