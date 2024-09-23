Kenyan Drug Manufacturer Celebrates its Inaugural Export to Somalia

The director of SQUARE Pharmaceuticals Kenya EPZ Ltd, Dr. Iruki Kailemia, announced the company’s inaugural export, highlighting that it will bolster trust among doctors and pharmacists in the quality of locally-produced pharmaceuticals.

“Today, we mark a significant achievement with this flag-off ceremony, commemorating the pioneering export from our manufacturing facility in Athi River, EPZ, Kenya,” said Kailemia.

Dr. Kailemia shared these thoughts during the event held at the company’s factory within the Export Processing Zone, Athi River, Machakos County, on Friday.

While the company has been present in Kenya since 2004, Kailemia highlighted that their pharmaceutical plant only began operations in 2023 upon completing construction within the zone.

“This milestone demonstrates our unwavering dedication to providing innovative and superior healthcare solutions globally,” Kailemia emphasized.

“A heartfelt thanks go out to our employees, partners, and loyal customers who have played a crucial role in achieving this milestone. We are committed to extending our reach from the Kenyan plant to other African and European markets,” Kailemia continued.

Expressing gratitude to the government, Kailemia noted their support in fostering a favorable business environment.

“Various government agencies, particularly the Export Processing Zone Authority, assisted us at every necessary stage, including securing the export permit. We have already employed 250 locals,” Kailemia mentioned.

He also revealed plans to expand their workforce to 1,000 as they scale up operations in the Zone.

Kailemia concluded by sharing the company’s intention to establish a liquid and injection project at the same plant in the near future.