 Skip to content
Wednesday, September 30, 2026 17 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Fajr 04:36
Muqdisho 26°C
Breaking: Somalia Holds Direct Local and Regional Elections in Galmudug and Hirshabelle States
Breaking News
Somalia Holds Direct Local and Regional Elections in Galmudug and Hirshabelle StatesNorth Korea Denies South Korea’s Claim It Caused DMZ Mine BlastsMorocco Appoints Its First Woman Prime Minister in Historic MilestoneBaidoa clashes kill and injure children, damage health facility, UNICEF warnsIsraeli Officials Say Diverted Flight Incident May Have Been Attempted Terror AttackTurkey, Now a Major Power in Somalia, Drawn Into Internal ConflictsSomalia Holds Direct Local and Regional Elections in Galmudug and Hirshabelle StatesNorth Korea Denies South Korea’s Claim It Caused DMZ Mine BlastsMorocco Appoints Its First Woman Prime Minister in Historic MilestoneBaidoa clashes kill and injure children, damage health facility, UNICEF warnsIsraeli Officials Say Diverted Flight Incident May Have Been Attempted Terror AttackTurkey, Now a Major Power in Somalia, Drawn Into Internal Conflicts
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Morocco Appoints Its First Woman Prime Minister in Historic Milestone

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk September 30, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Morocco Appoints Its First Woman Prime Minister in Historic Milestone

Morocco names first woman prime minister in landmark appointment

RABAT, Morocco — Morocco has taken a historic step in women’s political representation after King Mohammed VI appointed Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as the country’s first woman prime minister.

- Advertisement -

The decision came after parliamentary elections on September 23, in which El Mansouri’s Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) emerged as the strongest political force, winning 97 seats — more than any other party.

El Mansouri called the appointment a “historic” moment, describing it as both an honour for herself and a significant milestone for Moroccan women.

She said her immediate priority would be to consult with PAM and other political groups in an effort to build a governing coalition.

“We fully understand the importance of this stage and the high expectations of citizens, especially young people,” El Mansouri said. She pledged to develop a government programme focused on practical and effective solutions.

A leading figure in Moroccan politics since PAM was established in 2008, El Mansouri made history again in 2009 when she became the first woman elected mayor of Marrakech.

Her elevation to the premiership represents a major advance for women in Morocco’s political system. Women have held senior government and parliamentary roles in the country, but none had previously headed the government.

AXADLETM

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,791 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.