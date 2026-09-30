Morocco Appoints Its First Woman Prime Minister in Historic Milestone

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The decision came after parliamentary elections on September 23, in which El Mansouri’s Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) emerged as the strongest political force, winning 97 seats —…

Morocco names first woman prime minister in landmark appointment RABAT, Morocco — Morocco has taken a historic step in women’s political representation after King Mohammed VI appointed Fatima…

Morocco names first woman prime minister in landmark appointment RABAT, Morocco — Morocco has taken a historic step in women’s political representation after King Mohammed VI appointed Fatima…

Morocco names first woman prime minister in landmark appointment

RABAT, Morocco — Morocco has taken a historic step in women’s political representation after King Mohammed VI appointed Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as the country’s first woman prime minister.

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The decision came after parliamentary elections on September 23, in which El Mansouri’s Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) emerged as the strongest political force, winning 97 seats — more than any other party.

El Mansouri called the appointment a “historic” moment, describing it as both an honour for herself and a significant milestone for Moroccan women.

She said her immediate priority would be to consult with PAM and other political groups in an effort to build a governing coalition.

“We fully understand the importance of this stage and the high expectations of citizens, especially young people,” El Mansouri said. She pledged to develop a government programme focused on practical and effective solutions.

A leading figure in Moroccan politics since PAM was established in 2008, El Mansouri made history again in 2009 when she became the first woman elected mayor of Marrakech.

Her elevation to the premiership represents a major advance for women in Morocco’s political system. Women have held senior government and parliamentary roles in the country, but none had previously headed the government.

AXADLETM