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Wednesday August 5, 2026

Mohamoud was living in Bristol when he was arrested

A 22-year-old man allegedly turned to an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot after failing to find someone who could connect him with Islamic State in Somalia, telling the service he wanted to “join the Mujahideen” and become a martyr, a court has heard.

Mohamed Mohamoud is standing trial at Winchester Crown Court, accused of preparing acts of terrorism between 1 October 2024 and 5 March 2025.

Naomi Parsons, prosecuting, told jurors on Tuesday that Mohamoud, who is from Somalia, came to the UK in 2020 to live with his mother and brother in Bristol.

The court heard that after travelling to Somalia in 2025, Mohamoud struggled to find a “guide” who could help him join the terrorist organisation. He allegedly used an AI bot to make contact, telling it he wanted to “join the Mujahideen”.

Mohamoud, who is assisted by a Somali interpreter in the dock, denies the charge.

Opening the case, Ms Parsons said: “At some stage whilst living in the UK, he became radicalised. He embraced the ideology of Islamic State.

“And with this came a strong desire return to Somalia and join Isis, to join the Mujahideen – which literally means one who struggles or a fighter – who operate in the mountainous areas near a city called Bosaso, in the north of the Puntland State region.

“Indeed, not only was it a strong desire, but Mohamoud viewed it as his duty.”

Mohamoud, of Francombe Grove, Bristol, is originally from Puntland State in northern Somalia.

Ms Parsons said he had tried to find someone in the UK who could help him join Islamic State but was unsuccessful. He then booked a flight to Somalia and left on 30 January 2025.

Although he held a return ticket dated 3 March, the prosecutor said, Mohamoud never intended to come back to Britain.

Ms Parsons told the jury: “As messages show, Mohamoud had no intention of returning to the UK. Indeed, he aspired not simply to join Isis, but he aspired to martyrdom.”

She said: “It seems the return ticket was simply to put his family members off the scent.

“His family were suspicious of him, his mother told him she thought he had been ‘brainwashed by Al-Shabaab’, another terrorist organisation operating in Somalia.”

‘Longing for martyrdom’

At the time of Mohamoud’s arrival, the Puntland State government was conducting counter-terrorism operations.

According to Ms Parsons, Mohamoud bought equipment for the journey, including hiking boots and a solar-powered battery pack. But when he could not find a “guide” to help him join Islamic State, he contacted the AI bot.

She said the defendant was eventually put in touch with two recruiters. One of them, known as Abu Ali, asked: “Did you realise we’re actually in the middle of a war? You realise how dire things have got?

“Air strikes keep pounding and there’s fierce combat happening as we speak. You’re following all this?”

Mohamoud allegedly replied: “Yeah brother, I am fully aware. I’m longing for martyrdom. Honestly, there’s no better moment than right now.”

Ms Parsons said he was then warned that joining Islamic State would be difficult because of the conflict. Mohamoud subsequently decided to return to the UK, she added.

However, the prosecutor said he remained in contact with the Islamic State recruiters and told them: “Anytime, you say the word – I will return.”

The trial continues.