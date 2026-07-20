IGAD Launches Initiative to Advance Women’s Role in Somalia Peacebuilding

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Monday July 20, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — IGAD on Monday launched a new initiative in Mogadishu aimed at placing women at the centre of Somalia’s peacebuilding, recovery and development efforts.

The Building Women’s Economic Resilience for Sustainable Peace (BWERSP) project was unveiled in a gathering attended by government institutions, women’s peace committees, civil society organizations, community leaders and development partners.

The meeting was officially opened by Mohamed Bashir, director general of Somalia’s Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development.

Addressing participants on behalf of IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu, IGAD Head of Mission to Somalia Dr. Mohamud Abdi Ahmed said women’s empowerment is critical to building durable peace.

“Investing in women is not simply a matter of equity, it is a strategic investment in Somalia’s peace, stability, and sustainable development,” he said.

The BWERSP project is backed by the African Development Bank Group through its Transition Support Facility.

According to IGAD, the program will build women’s economic resilience, strengthen their leadership and support their meaningful participation in peacebuilding initiatives.

The BWERSP is also expected to reinforce women-led peace structures while widening opportunities for women to help advance stability, recovery and sustainable development across Somalia.