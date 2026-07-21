UK Man Charged With Murder of Former MP Ann Widdecombe

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A murder charge has been brought against a 28-year-old man following the death of Ann Widdecombe, the Crown Prosecution Service has announced.

The former Conservative minister, who later served as a Reform UK spokesperson, was discovered with serious injuries at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor at about 11.40am on Thursday, 9 July. She was pronounced dead.

Joshua Kerry, of Rotherham, South Yorkshire, has been charged with murdering the former MP, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

He is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, the prosecution authority said.

Kerry was also arrested on 13 July on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Frank Ferguson, Chief Crown Prosecutor of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division said: “Following a police investigation into Ann Widdecombe’s death in Haytor, Dartmoor, we have decided to prosecute Joshua Kerry for murder.

“Officers are continuing to investigate the defendant’s motives, including whether there may be a political or terrorist connection.

“Our prosecutors have worked closely with police and determined that there is sufficient evidence for the case to be brought before a court. We will remain engaged with officers as the investigation continues.

“We remind everyone concerned that the proceedings against the defendant are now active and that he is entitled to a fair trial.

“It is essential that no information, reporting or commentary is published or shared if it could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Ms Widdecombe entered Parliament in 1987 after being elected as a Conservative MP in Kent. She later represented the Brexit Party as an MEP before becoming a spokeswoman for Reform UK.

Her public profile also extended beyond Westminster through appearances on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother.