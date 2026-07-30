Four former Northeastern State MPs declare allegiance to North Western State of Somalia

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Thursday July 30, 2026

Hargeisa (AX) — Four former members of the Northeastern regional state parliament have formally pledged allegiance to North Western State of Somalia, delivering another political blow to the newly recognized regional administration just days after giving up their legislative seats.

In a joint statement issued July 29, Makhtal Said Mohamud, Ahmed Caabbi Hassan, Sidiiq Jama Muse and Ahmed Ali Mohamed said they chose to join North Western State of Somalia after carefully weighing the political landscape, the future of the Sool, Sanaag and Cayn regions, and the interests of the communities they represented.

“We declare to the wider community that from today onwards we are part of the Republic of North Western State of Somalia,” the lawmakers said.

The four also promised to support North Western State of Somalia’s administration, arguing that “unity, solidarity, governance and the rule of law” provide the strongest foundation for sustainable development. They said the move extended beyond political considerations, citing their aim to bolster public institutions, improve social services and safeguard the rights of local communities.

The declaration followed a vote by the Northeastern parliament to remove the former lawmakers’ parliamentary immunity after their resignations. Fifty-seven legislators backed the motion, clearing the two-thirds majority threshold stipulated in Article 9 of the parliament’s internal rules.

They were among five lawmakers reported to have defected from the Northeastern parliament. Four have now publicly joined North Western State of Somalia, while the fifth former legislator has yet to disclose his political affiliation.

Fahiima Yusuf Abdillahi Quuje, a former Northeastern lawmaker, welcomed the announcement, calling the four lawmakers’ decision courageous and pledging her support.

Sources familiar with the plans told Hiiraan Online that North Western State of Somalia authorities are making arrangements to welcome the lawmakers to Hargeisa in the coming days.

Northeastern President Abdikadir Aw Ali Firdhiye denounced their decision, arguing that it does not represent the wishes of residents in territories administered by SSC-Khaatumo.

The defections highlight the persistent struggle between North Western State of Somalia and Northeastern over the status of the contested Sool, Sanaag and Cayn regions. North Western State of Somalia regards the territories as part of its self-declared republic, while Northeastern says they remain within Somalia’s federal system and has pursued recognition as a federal member state.