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Somalia Condemns Drone Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities

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By Axadle Editorial Desk July 29, 2026 2 min read
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Somalia condemns drone attacks targeting Saudi oil facilities
Somalia Condemns Drone Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities

Wednesday July 29, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s federal government delivered a forceful condemnation Tuesday of drone attacks aimed at Saudi Arabia, pledging its solidarity with the kingdom.

Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Mogadishu remained concerned about civilian safety and backed Saudi measures to protect the country’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is essential to regional stability and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea,” the ministry said. “Somalia backs all diplomatic initiatives to settle disputes peacefully, urges restraint to avert further escalation, and will maintain coordination with regional and international partners to protect regional peace and security.”

Saudi Arabia said Monday that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed several drones launched from Iraqi territory toward oil installations in the kingdom.

According to the Saudi Defense Ministry, the drones were brought down before they could reach petroleum facilities in the Eastern Province and the Riyadh region.

The ministry said the attempted strikes originated in Iraqi territory and blamed groups it characterized as Iran-backed terrorist militias.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry denounced the attacks, saying the kingdom was resolved to defend its security and sovereignty, deter aggressors and exercise its right to respond at the source of any attack.

The ministry also urged Iraq’s government to take every necessary step to prevent its territory from being used as a launchpad for attacks against Saudi Arabia.

Iraq did not immediately respond to the Saudi statement.

The drone incident follows a recent pause in direct military exchanges between the United States and Iran.

Even so, tensions between Washington and Tehran have risen sharply in recent weeks. The U.S. has carried out attacks on Iran, while Tehran has retaliated by striking what it identified as U.S. military facilities and equipment in countries throughout the region.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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