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Israeli ambassador presents credentials to North Western State of Somalia as both sides seek trade and security ties

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By Axadle Editorial Desk November 2, 2026 3 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 3-minute read
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Danjiraha Israel oo warqadaha aqoonsiga u gudbiyay Waqooyi Galbeed xilli labada dhinac ay doonayaan xiriir ganacsi iyo mid amni
Danjiraha Israel oo warqadaha aqoonsiga u gudbiyay Waqooyi Galbeed xilli labada dhinac ay doonayaan xiriir ganacsi iyo mid amni

Hargeisa (AX) — Israel’s newly appointed ambassador to the North Western State of Somalia, Michael Lotem, presented his diplomatic credentials to President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro), formally advancing ties between the two sides as they seek to cooperate on trade, investment, infrastructure and security.

The ceremony, held at the presidential palace in Hargeisa, followed Israel’s recognition of the North Western State of Somalia, a move strongly opposed by Somalia’s federal government and criticized by regional bodies, which expressed concern about stability in the Horn of Africa.

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The presidency of the North Western State of Somalia described the presentation of the credentials as a historic step that would strengthen diplomatic relations and expand bilateral cooperation.

President Irro welcomed Lotem and congratulated him on his appointment, noting that trade, investment, infrastructure, modern technology, politics and security would form the primary pillars of their relationship.

He said his administration was committed to building a productive relationship based on mutual respect, shared interests and long-term cooperation.

Importance of trade and investment

Irro underscored the strategic location of the North Western State of Somalia along the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, describing it as an opportunity to expand cooperation with Israel and strengthen peace, stability and the security of the region’s waterways.

Trade, investment and infrastructure were among the key issues discussed, alongside efforts to reinforce security cooperation along international shipping routes that are vital to the region.

Lotem thanked the president for the warm welcome, saying it was a great honor to represent Israel in the North Western State of Somalia.

He pledged to work to strengthen cooperation in security and defense, trade, investment, technology, health care and education.

Neither side provided details about the planned commercial projects, the companies involved, how they would be financed or when they would officially be implemented.

Diplomatic ties facing regional opposition

Israel appointed Lotem as its ambassador to the North Western State of Somalia in April, after becoming the first United Nations member state to recognize the territory.

Lotem is initially expected to serve as a non-resident ambassador in Hargeisa rather than establish a permanent base there.

The presentation of his credentials formally marks the start of his diplomatic duties resulting from the appointment.

Somalia’s federal government has explicitly rejected Israel’s recognition of the North Western State of Somalia, insisting that the territory is an integral part of Somalia and opposing any move that could undermine the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and several other governments have also issued strong warnings about the recognition decision, saying it could harm overall stability in the Horn of Africa.

Despite the pressure and regional opposition, the North Western State of Somalia and Israel have made clear that trade, investment, technology and security are the most important pillars of their new cooperation.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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