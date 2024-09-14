China Provides Somalia with 1,300 Tonnes of Food Assistance

A young woman collects water at an IDP camp in Mogadishu, the heart of Somalia, on March 22, 2017. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

The Chinese Embassy in Somalia stepped up on Thursday, bestowing 1,300 tonnes of food aid to the country’s disaster agency. This effort is part of a broader strategy to tackle the expected harsh dry spells that are about to hit the nation.

Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu personally handed over the donation to the Somalia Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) during a ceremony in Mogadishu. Wang highlighted Beijing’s unwavering support during tough times such as the forthcoming La Nina-triggered drought.

“China’s consistent assistance to Somalia in such situations is well-documented,” Wang remarked, as noted in a SoDMA statement.

Mahamud Moallim, SoDMA’s commissioner, conveyed profound thanks to the Chinese populace and their government. “This aid is a lifeline for millions of Somalis battling severe food shortages amid relentless drought and floods,” he acknowledged.

Somalia faces a severe crisis exacerbated by climate change, recurrent natural calamities, and plummeting agricultural output. The relentless hunger crisis underpins the significance of this timely food aid, SoDMA emphasized.

Predictions for October to December paint a grim picture, with over 50% likelihood of subpar rainfall and a 60% chance of delayed rains in southern and central regions, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. These forecasts bode ill for a country already reeling under climate-induced hardships.