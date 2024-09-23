Somalia: The Era of Unpunished Crimes Against Journalists Must Cease

September Marks Numerous Unresolved Journalist Killings

Ahmed Mohamed Shakur, an SNTV journalist and cameraman, lost his life in a bomb explosion on September 30, 2022, in Basra town near Mogadishu. | PHOTO/ Courtesy/SJS.

The International Press Institute (IPI) persistently demands Somali authorities step up against impunity for crimes against journalists. The state of press freedom in Somalia is distressingly precarious, with scribes being subjects of both harassment and threats from the government and the militant group Al-Shabaab. Alongside these threats are instances of persecution, arbitrary arrests, and extensive censorship.

Press-targeted violence sees alarmingly high impunity rates. Journalist murders, in particular, frequently go unresolved, with rare instances of accountability when investigations do surface—perpetrators are hardly ever brought to book. UNESCO’s Observatory of Killed Journalists states that since 1993, 79 journalists have lost their lives in Somalia, with 54 cases remaining unsolved. With anniversaries of multiple journalist killings this month, IPI renews its plea to Somali authorities for transparent investigations and justice for the victims.

Recurring Anniversaries of Unsolved Cases This September

Nearly a year back, collaborating with the Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS), IPI emphasized the stagnation in 11 unsolved cases, urging stricter measures for press protection. The oldest case goes back to 2016, yet authorities have shown little to nil progress. The authorities failed to respond to this call. With another year void of justice, IPI insists that impunity in Somalia must cease.

This September sees the remembrance of numerous unresolved journalist killings in Somalia, such as:

On September 19, 2018, Radio Codka Nabadda journalist Abdirisak Said Osman was attacked on his way home by unidentified assailants. They stabbed and beat him with sticks, leading to death from internal bleeding. Abdirisak had covered security issues in Galkayo, interviewing locals who flagged criminal gangs and Al-Shabaab as significant threats.

On September 27, 2016, Radio Shabelle’s morning news host Abdiasis Mohamed Ali was shot by two gunmen on motorbikes while traveling in northern Mogadishu. The motive remains unknown.

On September 30, 2022, Ahmed Mohamed Shukur, an SNTV journalist, and camera operator died in an improvised explosive attack while covering a military operation against Al-Shabaab in Basra town near Mogadishu. He was reporting on a counter-terrorism operation at the time.

Stalled Progress

IPI research reveals no advancements in these investigations; no one has faced accountability. Last year, we highlighted that Somalia’s Federal Constitution assures freedom of expression. Somalia also is a signatory of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, with Article 9 safeguarding media freedom. These legal commitments bind the Somali government to ensure press freedom and journalist safety, demanding due investigation and prosecution for crimes against them.