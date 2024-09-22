SomaliaWest Africa

Khadija Omar Makes History as Somalia’s First Hijabi Miss Universe Contestant

Comparisons abound as Omar steps into the Miss Universe spotlight, drawing parallels to Halima Aden, the trailblazing Somali-American model. Aden made history as the first to don a hijab in the 2016 Miss Minnesota USA contest, reaching the semi-finals. Emulating Aden’s groundbreaking efforts, Omar champions inclusiveness for Muslim women in the beauty scene.

In 2022, Omar captured attention by securing a place among the Top 13 in the Miss World pageant, marking a historic achievement for Somali representation. Now, she’s ready to shatter ceilings again as Somalia’s inaugural Miss Universe contestant, pushing for diversity and inclusion within the beauty world.

Omar’s impact extends far beyond crowns and sashes. She leverages her platform to fervently advocate for causes close to her heart, including refugee issues and women’s rights, influenced by her own refugee experience.

“Stepping into the role of Miss Universe Somalia 2024 transcends mere pageantry for me,” Omar shared in a heartfelt social media post. “It’s a crucial podium to champion social causes. I aim to echo the voices of women who’ve been marginalized and prove that beauty is multifaceted.”

 

 

