Germany and Kenya Ink Deal to Attract Skilled Workers and Address Labor Shortages

On Friday in Berlin, German and Kenyan officials inked a pact designed to attract skilled workers to Germany and streamline the repatriation process for Kenyans who aren’t eligible to stay in the country.

This deal came to fruition during Kenyan President William Ruto’s visit to Germany, where he had discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Reflecting on the significance of the agreement, Scholz commented, “This is a pivotal step that symbolizes Germany and Kenya’s partnership in migration matters.”

“It aids us in countering the shortage of skilled labor,” Scholz said. He further mentioned that Germany is already experiencing the pinch of this labor scarcity, which he predicts will persist for many years.

For quite some time, Germany has been wrestling with the challenge of attracting skilled labor from beyond the European Union. Specialists argue that the country requires around 400,000 skilled immigrants annually to keep pace with an aging workforce.

“Conversely, the agreement strengthens efficient return processes for Kenyans who don’t possess or cannot secure the necessary rights to stay in Germany. Now, their homecoming can be swifter and more manageable,” Scholz elaborated.

Ruto emphasized the mutual advantages of the arrangement, blending the talents of educated young Kenyans with Germany’s technological prowess and resources.

Regarding potential concerns about a brain drain affecting Kenya, Ruto dismissed such worries, pointing out Kenya’s youthful demographic with a median age of 20, suggesting there are ample individuals to foster growth in both nations.

Scholz particularly highlighted the benefits of tapping into the wealth of Kenyan IT expertise.

Germany has already established similar arrangements with nations like India, Georgia, and Morocco. According to the German news agency dpa, another agreement is set to be signed with Uzbekistan over the weekend as Scholz visits that country.

On Friday, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi formalized the agreement in a ceremony at the chancellery in Berlin, witnessed by Scholz and Ruto.

Scholz’s coalition government, which has been under scrutiny, is faced with a growing challenge from the far-right, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD). This party has recently observed electoral success in two state elections in eastern Germany. Another face-off looms on September 22 in Brandenburg, the state encircling Berlin.