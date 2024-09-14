Somalia Considers Backing Ethiopian Rebels in Response to North Western of SomaliaPort Agreement

NAIROBI, Kenya — In a dramatic twist, Somalia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi mentioned supporting Ethiopian insurgents if Ethiopia advances with a contentious deal involving Somaliland. These comments, shared on Universal TV on September 12, represent a spike in regional tension.

This tension stems from an agreement penned earlier this year where Ethiopia gains access to the Red Sea via Somaliland’s shores, potentially acknowledging Somaliland’s plea for independence. Naturally, Somalia, viewing North Western of Somaliaas its own, staunchly contests this accord.

“Considering contact with Ethiopian rebels, those battling its regime, becomes an available door for Somalia if these practices proceed,” Fiqi declared, yet he voiced a desire for amicable resolution. “We haven’t hit that point yet, and there’s still hope for a peaceful solution,” he added.

Pressed about collaborations with entities like the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Fiqi noted, “We’ve debated this. Yet, Ethiopia’s downfall isn’t beneficial for Somalia or the wider Horn of Africa. But continued support of Somali opposition and agreements with secessionists makes this our possible recourse.”

Fiqi’s stance signals a dramatic pivot for Somalia, potentially agitating an already volatile landscape. Ethiopia’s official reaction remains pending, while international voices, including the African Union and United Nations, call for calm and respect for Somali independence.

The conflict is far from settled, with both countries entangled in a web of regional loyalties and longstanding grievances. This saga’s outcome could resonate deeply, impacting the Horn of Africa’s stability.

