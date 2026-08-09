Bristol Lord Mayor Yasin Mohamud arrives in Mogadishu for official visit

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Sunday August 9, 2026

Bristol’s first Lord Mayor of Somali heritage, Yasin Mohamud, has arrived in Mogadishu for an official visit aimed at deepening cooperation between the two cities.

Mohamud was received on Saturday by Mohamed Ahmed Diiriye, deputy commissioner for security and politics of the Banadir Regional Administration. Members of Somalia’s Federal Parliament, traditional elders, civil society groups, women and youth attended the welcome ceremony.

Mohamud said his visit offered a chance to build stronger links between Bristol and Mogadishu while sharing experience in local government, social services and infrastructure development.

On Sunday, Hassan Mohamed Hussein Muungaab, governor of the Banadir Regional Administration and mayor of Mogadishu, met Mohamud at his office. Their discussions covered cooperation between the cities, municipal administration, social services and possible areas for future partnership.

Mohamud later toured several Banadir administration departments to see how local government offices function and how public services reach residents.

A Green Party councillor for Lawrence Hill, Mohamud became Bristol’s first Lord Mayor of Somali heritage after taking office in May 2026. He is serving during the 2026-27 civic year.

Mohamud moved from Somalia to Bristol about two decades ago to join relatives already living in the city. He began as a volunteer, later graduated from the University of Plymouth and went on to hold several public-sector positions, including a role with Bristol City Council.

He has represented Lawrence Hill since 2021. The area is among Bristol’s more deprived communities, and his background as a refugee and member of the city’s Black and minority ethnic community has influenced his public-service work.

The Mogadishu visit comes as Somali cities look to expand relationships with local authorities and institutions overseas, including through the exchange of expertise on public administration, infrastructure and community services.

What does a Lord Mayor do?

The Lord Mayor of Bristol is primarily a ceremonial position that rotates among the Green Party, Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats.

The role includes chairing full council meetings and representing Bristol at civic functions.

Those duties include taking part in the Remembrance Sunday parade and leading the Lord Mayor’s Christmas Appeal for Children, which supplies food vouchers, toys and clothing to hundreds of young people in Bristol.