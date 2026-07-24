Defense ministry says Laftagareen-aligned fighters surrender to federal army

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Friday July 24, 2026

Baidoa (AX) — About 150 fighters and a former Awdinle district official have surrendered to the Somali National Army in Southwest State, Somalia’s Ministry of Defense said.

The ministry identified the former official in a statement Thursday as Ibrahim Kalaay, who previously served as commissioner of Awdinle district in Bay region.

According to the ministry, the fighters renounced armed activity and handed over weapons and combat vehicles.

“The former commissioner of Awdinle area in Bay region, Ibrahim Kalaay, along with approximately 150 militants, surrendered at different times today to the Somali Federal National Army operating in the Southwest Regional State of Somalia, after openly defecting from the militants led by Abdiaziz Laftagareen, who have been committing insecurity in those areas in recent days,” the ministry said.

The announcement follows clashes involving federal troops, the newly formed Southwest administration and forces aligned with former Southwest President Abdiaziz Laftagareen.

Defense officials said efforts remain underway to persuade more fighters to give up their weapons and turn themselves in to government forces.

The ministry described the initiative as part of a wider strategy aimed at improving security and advancing reconciliation across South West regions.

It also urged members of armed groups to use the opportunity to leave the fighting behind and reintegrate into society.

At the same time, the ministry warned that the government would not accept the possession of illegal weapons that endanger national security.

Laftagareen’s side has not responded to the ministry’s claims. AX was also unable to independently confirm the reported figure of approximately 150 surrendered fighters.