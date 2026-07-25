African Union condemns Houthi attacks on Red Sea oil tankers

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Friday July 24, 2026

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (AX) — African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has sharply denounced attacks claimed by Yemen’s Houthi group on commercial oil tankers in the Red Sea, warning that the growing confrontation endangers regional stability and global commerce.

His condemnation came after the Houthis announced a naval blockade aimed at Saudi Arabia.

“These actions mark a dangerous escalation with grave consequences for regional peace and security,” the African Union said in a statement Thursday.

Youssouf voiced the African Union’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, reaffirming the continental bloc’s support for the kingdom’s sovereignty, security and stability.

He warned that targeting commercial vessels and seeking to disrupt maritime traffic threaten international maritime security and the safe operation of one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.

International law requires full respect for freedom of navigation and the safety of commercial shipping, he said.

Youssouf described the security of Red Sea shipping routes as strategically vital to Africa. Any interruption to commercial traffic, he warned, could damage regional maritime links, global supply chains, energy security and the economic interests of African countries reliant on secure access to those sea lanes.

He urged the Houthis to halt attacks on commercial shipping immediately, refrain from steps that could intensify tensions and comply with international law governing maritime navigation.

The AU chairperson also renewed his backing for regional and international initiatives aimed at easing the conflict, safeguarding maritime security and advancing a peaceful, negotiated settlement in the Red Sea region and the broader Middle East.

Somalia also strongly condemned the Houthis’ threats against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, denouncing actions that it said jeopardize maritime security, freedom of navigation and international trade.

Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement that the federal government remained committed to the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of states, along with respect for international law.