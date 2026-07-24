 Skip to content
Friday, July 24, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Amnesty International renews call for Ghana to pass anti-witchcraft bill
Breaking News
Amnesty International renews call for Ghana to pass anti-witchcraft billU.S. Threatens Iranian Infrastructure After Houthis Block Red Sea ArterySomali American extradited from Somalia appears in Ohio court on murder chargesSudan Army Vows to Press OffensiveMiss World Selection Sparks Political Row in MalawiU.S. launches new strikes as Trump vows to punish Iran over Houthi tanker attacksAmnesty International renews call for Ghana to pass anti-witchcraft billU.S. Threatens Iranian Infrastructure After Houthis Block Red Sea ArterySomali American extradited from Somalia appears in Ohio court on murder chargesSudan Army Vows to Press OffensiveMiss World Selection Sparks Political Row in MalawiU.S. launches new strikes as Trump vows to punish Iran over Houthi tanker attacks
Axadle
SO Subscribe
East-Africa News English

Miss World Selection Sparks Political Row in Malawi

Follow
By Newsroom July 24, 2026 1 min read
Share
Miss World Selection Sparks Political Row in Malawi
Miss World Selection Sparks Political Row in Malawi

Parliament was thrown into disorder when Lilongwe Likuni MP Kelvin Mphande halted proceedings to insist that reigning Miss Malawi Thandie Chisi, not first princess Ireen Navicha, should carry Malawi’s flag at the Miss World pageant. Mphande, banging his desk and chanting “Thandi must go!”, told the House the issue deserved national attention.

Speaker Sameer Suleman dismissed the intervention, ruling that decisions over beauty pageant representation do not fall under parliamentary business and directing the MP to pursue the matter through proper channels. The row comes amid public criticism of the Miss Malawi Organisation’s choice of Navicha, a decision organisers have defended on the grounds that Chisi is above Miss World’s maximum age limit of 26.

Written by Newsroom Senior Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,035 published stories
More stories

More from East-Africa

See all

You may have missed