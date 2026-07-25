Abdirahman Abdishakur urges independent body to manage Somalia’s elections

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Saturday July 25, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s long-running electoral standoff will remain unresolved unless all political stakeholders agree on an independent body to manage the vote, Wadajir Party leader Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame said Friday.

Abdirahman argued that election administration must be kept separate from the federal government, federal member states and political parties, with a neutral institution overseeing the process.

He rejected proposals that would place election management exclusively in the hands of either the federal government or the states.

“The federal government, federal member states, opposition groups and outgoing administrations should jointly agree on a credible process,” he noted.

Abdirahman said that although Somalia continues to operate under the 4.5 power-sharing system, with parliamentary seats allocated along clan lines, every citizen living in the constituency attached to a seat should be allowed to vote. The choice, he added, should not rest with delegates or committees subject to influence from the administration in power.

“The electoral commission should be independent and manage voter registration, electoral procedures, vote counting and announcement of results, without political interference,” he said.

He also faulted the conduct of some parliamentary seat elections in federal member states, saying certain results appeared predetermined and left little room for genuine competition.

His remarks came as the second round of talks aimed at resolving Somalia’s electoral impasse resumed in Mogadishu on Monday. The federal government and opposition groups are seeking common ground on the election process and contested constitutional amendments.

Turkey organized the discussions, which brought together representatives of the federal government, the Somali Salvation Forum and Nabad iyo Nolol, alongside delegates from Turkey, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and the United Nations.

Sources said mediators held separate meetings with each opposition group and representatives of the federal government.

During the first round, the parties presented their preferred electoral systems. The second round is centered on reviewing and comparing the competing proposals.

Sources familiar with the discussions said four electoral models have been submitted to the mediators.

The parties have yet to reach an agreement, with control over the management of the electoral process remaining a central point of contention.