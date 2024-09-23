Zelensky Comes to the U.S. to Outline His War Strategy to Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently landed in the United States for a significant trip aimed at laying out Kyiv’s strategy to conclude the ongoing conflict with Russia, which has persisted for two and a half harrowing years.

During his visit, Mr. Zelensky intends to unveil his proposals, which he refers to as a “victory plan,” to President Joe Biden, along with presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

This visit follows a summer filled with fierce combat; Moscow’s forces have rapidly advanced in eastern Ukraine, while Kyiv has managed to retain vast areas of Russia’s Kursk region.

Furthermore, Kyiv has been advocating for weeks for Western powers to authorize the use of long-range weaponry supplied to Ukraine to target strategic locations deep within Russian territory—yet, to this point, their requests remain unanswered.

“The victory plan for Ukraine will be laid out for all our allies to consider,” he asserted.

Mr. Zelensky revealed that he kicked off his trip in Pennsylvania, describing it as a “special visit,” although he withheld specifics. From there, he plans to journey to New York and Washington.

He emphasized that the weeks ahead would be pivotal in determining the conclusion of this prolonged conflict, which has claimed countless lives, urging global leaders to reflect on the legacies they wish to leave behind.

“What will define the legacy of current world leaders is being established right now, particularly those occupying the highest offices,” he passionately expressed.

Prior to his departure, Mr. Zelensky acknowledged that both the United States and the UK have not permitted Ukraine to utilize long-range weaponry, fearing it might escalate the situation. However, he hinted at a flicker of optimism that President Biden might reconsider his stance.

“Historically, we’ve navigated some notably intriguing and challenging dialogues with Biden,” he stated earlier this week, adding, “There have been occasions when he adjusted his perspective.”

Moscow has responded by asserting that granting Ukraine this authority would effectively mean NATO countries are declaring “war” against Russia.

‘Fair and Lasting Peace’

A key advisor to President Biden remarked earlier this month that the U.S. leader aims to use his remaining time in office to position Ukraine as favorably as possible for success.

So far, no specifics regarding Ukraine’s plan to halt the hostilities have been disclosed publicly.

Mr. Zelensky noted that Mr. Biden would be the first foreign leader to fully review the war strategy, stating that it would also be shared with “all the leaders of our partner nations.”

In addition, Mr. Zelensky intends to present his proposals to the U.S. Congress, along with Ms. Harris and Mr. Trump.

Ms. Harris has indicated her reluctance to stray from Mr. Biden’s established policies on Ukraine, while Mr. Trump has been vocally critical of the sizeable aid packages Washington has extended to Kyiv.

During the lead-up to his visit, Mr. Zelensky stated that Ukraine seeks a “fair and stable peace,” envisioning a future where “the specter of war does not return in an even more formidable manner” in the years to come.

He mentioned that Kyiv plans to conduct discussions throughout the autumn season, with the “entire plan” expected to be finalized by “early November.”

The proposals, as he conveyed to the press on Friday, include “swift and concrete actions from our strategic partners.”

‘Defining Role for Ukraine’

Among those actions is an emphasis on “enhancing Ukraine’s military capabilities,” along with a demand for a “definitive role for Ukraine within the global security framework.”

Mr. Zelensky has articulated his intention to invite Russia to a prospective second international peace summit in November, asserting that “it is Russia that is waging war against Ukraine,” and mentioning that “all” of Ukraine’s allies agree that Moscow ought to be included in the discussions.

However, this past weekend, Moscow stated it would not participate, reiterating President Vladimir Putin’s conditions for entering negotiations: Ukraine must concede four of its regions.

“I sense both sides are still staking their bets on achieving a military victory,” commented UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during an interview with CNN on Sunday, suggesting a lack of genuine interest in negotiations.

So far, attempts to push for peace talks have not made significant headway.

As Mr. Zelensky returns to Kyiv, he faces a grim backdrop: recent Russian strikes resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including two children, while an attack on the city of Kharkiv left 21 people wounded in a residential area.

He embarks on this journey just a day after Ukraine reported hitting two arms depots in Russia, with Kyiv’s military stating that the attacks targeted a crucial ammunition storage site that plays a vital role in the logistics of Russia’s invasion efforts.