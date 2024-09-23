Conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan Take Center Stage at the UN General Assembly

The skies may appear serene over New York this week, yet a foreboding atmosphere envelops the city as global leaders convene for the annual United Nations General Assembly. Despite the bright blue above, a heavy cloud of tension and strife shadows the proceedings.

With violent conflicts erupting in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine, and other regions, the sentiment among the delegates is undeniably grim. Richard Gowan, the UN Director for the Crisis Group, remarked, “It’s crucial to recognize that this high-level week unfolds after one of the most disheartening years in the history of the United Nations.”

He continued, “There has been a palpable turbulence surrounding the organization since Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine. The tragic events that followed the 7 October assault contributed to a pervasive sense of chaos and crisis within the UN.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is imploring world leaders to embrace a “spirit of compromise” as they grapple with escalating global tensions and deepening climate and debt crises. Guterres advocates for a revamp of the multilateral framework, which he insists is currently “not fit for purpose.”

Last week, he urged member states to adopt an attitude of collaboration. Yet, time is running out, and it seems that such a spirit may be in short supply, as diplomatic representatives continue to squabble over phrasing at the last possible moment. Once the summit concludes on Monday, an additional week filled with speeches from around 150 heads of state will follow, each seeking to convey their nation’s perspective to the General Assembly.

While this grand assembly serves as the focal point, the real dialogue is set to unfold in intimate consultation rooms at the UN headquarters and in numerous side events scattered across New York City. Delegates will utilize this platform to uplift their causes—whether they be advocacy for climate change, women’s rights, food security, or education—before the eyes of global leaders. For New Yorkers, however, the UN General Assembly week typically translates to extensive traffic jams and urban chaos.

The stakes are particularly high this year as it marks US President Joe Biden’s final participation in the UN General Assembly. During his address, Biden is expected to reflect on his administration’s commitment to global cooperation through the United Nations. After re-engaging with several agencies heave back to life—like UNESCO and the Human Rights Council, which were abandoned by his predecessor and potential successor, Donald Trump—it’s clear that Biden has sought to bolster US participation.

However, Biden’s farewell may be clouded by mounting criticism regarding his administration’s backing of Israel’s military actions in Gaza. The atmosphere in the General Assembly Hall when he speaks will merit close scrutiny. Originally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to attend, but his office recently announced that his visit was postponed due to the escalating conflict in the region.

Just before the weekend, Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon added, “He will not be arriving on Tuesday as planned. He will monitor the situation in Israel and decide based on that.” Should Netanyahu make an appearance, he may encounter a frosty reception from officials and protesters alike, both within the UN and on the streets of New York. Last year, he controversially displayed a map depicting a “New Middle East” devoid of any Palestinian territories, igniting widespread criticism.

In a contrasting move, the General Assembly recently adopted a resolution demanding the end of Israel’s “illegal presence” in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to address the assembly later next week, further intensifying the tensions surrounding this gathering.

Among foreign leaders arriving in New York is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is anticipated to engage in bilateral discussions aimed at securing more military assistance for Ukraine. Reports suggest he will present a peace proposal as well. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s absence is also significant—cautious since an international warrant for his arrest is now in effect. Instead, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend and has become a familiar face at these gatherings.

The European Union’s delegation includes Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrell, the high representative for foreign affairs. Irish President Michael D. Higgins plans to speak on pressing issues of global poverty and hunger during the Summit of the Future, highlighting the international community’s desensitization to daily loss of life. Additionally, new players like Ireland’s Taoiseach Simon Harris and UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be making their debuts.

Masoud Pezeshkian, the newly-appointed President of Iran—whose government backs groups like Hezbollah and Hamas—will also attend the General Assembly, fully aware that protests against him are likely.

As the 79th session of the UN General Assembly approaches, a sense of foreboding pervades, making even the typically optimistic officials anxious. The upcoming anniversary of the 7 October Hamas-led attacks on Israel and the subsequent bombardment of Gaza underscores the urgency of addressing these persistent conflicts.

Present global strife complicates the situation further. Rosemary Di Carlo, the UN’s chief for peacebuilding and political affairs, cautioned recently that “we risk witnessing a conflagration that could dwarf even the devastation and suffering seen thus far.” UN Secretary-General Guterres also raised alarms about a potential full-scale assault on the west Sudanese city of El Fasher, driven by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which human rights advocates have warned could unleash catastrophic violence on the civilian population there.

This week also promises to address ongoing turmoil in Haiti, Myanmar, Afghanistan, and Yemen, setting the stage for what is bound to be a highly charged and tense week at the United Nations.

In summary, as world leaders convene amidst swirling chaos—historically low cooperation and anxiety surrounding brutal conflicts—the coming days at the UN could very well shape the trajectory of international relations for years to come.