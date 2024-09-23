Biden Affirms the Enduring Presence of the ‘Quad’ Amid Challenges

President Joe Biden has strongly asserted that the “Quad” alliance will endure despite global pressures and the looming threat of a U.S. election that may see Donald Trump regain the presidency. This statement came as he welcomed the leaders from Japan, India, and Australia for a poignant farewell summit in his hometown.

“Challenges will undoubtedly arise, but the Quad is here for the long haul,” Biden remarked as he kicked off the four-nation meeting at his former high school in Wilmington, Delaware, a venue laden with personal memories.

In a heartfelt gesture, Biden also invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese into his home for private discussions. “I’m truly delighted you could come to my house and see the place where I grew up,” he expressed warmly.

However, a cloud of uncertainty looms over U.S. allies as they anxiously await the results of the upcoming election on November 5th, where Vice President Kamala Harris—who took the Democratic helm after Biden stepped aside in July—will face Trump, the former president.

Concerns are mounting about the potential ramifications of a Trump return amidst his isolationist rhetoric. He has previously indicated a desire to withdraw the U.S. from strategic alliances like NATO and has been openly complimentary of leaders in Russia and North Korea.

When pressed by journalists about the Quad’s continuity beyond November 5th, Biden confidently replied, “Much further than November. Much further than November.”

As for India’s Modi, he echoed similar sentiments—a reassurance likely to resonate positively with the U.S., Australia, and Japan as they seek to engage with India, which has historically remained non-aligned. “Our message is clear: the Quad is here to stay,” Modi affirmed, mirroring Biden’s sentiments as the summit commenced in the grand hall at Archmere Academy.

A nod towards China was evident when Modi declared that the Quad was “not against anybody,” emphasizing their commitment to a “rules-based international order.”

The roots of the Quad extend back to 2007, but Biden has amplified its significance in light of rising tensions with China concerning Taiwan and the ongoing disputes in the South China Sea.

According to the White House briefings following Biden’s dialogues with Kishida and Albanese, the leaders collectively expressed “serious concerns regarding the coercive and destabilizing actions of the PRC” (People’s Republic of China).

Moreover, they jointly advocated for “ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” particularly in the context of Taiwan’s status as a self-governing democracy that China claims as its own territory, threatening forceful reunification if deemed necessary.

Officials from the U.S. highlighted that the summit would yield tangible outcomes, including enhanced maritime security collaborations and the inaugural joint coast guard exercises among the four nations, all of which will commence aboard a U.S. vessel.

Despite Biden nearing the end of his initial term as president, this gathering served as a uniquely personal dimension of diplomacy in his cherished hometown.

Renowned for his affection for Wilmington, Biden often reminisces about his roots there in his addresses and frequently escapes to the area for weekends, away from the demands of the White House. “I’m pleased you could witness it firsthand,” he told his fellow leaders.

The press was not permitted to cover the private discussions inside Biden’s residence.

On social media, Biden shared candid moments with Albanese and then Kishida, showcasing them in a warmly-lit, wood-framed drawing room while also pointing out a scenic lake view from his home’s veranda.