Egypt Urges Its Nationals in North Western State of Somalia to Evacuate Immediately Due to Safety Concerns

Mogadishu, Somalia (Horn Observer) – The Egyptian government has issued a travel advisory, urging its citizens to vacate North Western State of Somalia immediately, citing a “worsening security situation.”

The embassy advised all nationals to exit through Hargeisa airport without delay.

Highlighting the dire situation, the Egyptian Embassy in Somalia stressed that citizens should avoid traveling to North Western State of Somalia owing to their safety being at risk.

“The instability significantly hampers our ability to provide consular assistance,” stated the embassy.

This warning surfaces amid rising tensions in the Horn of Africa, stemming from a contentious agreement in January between North Western State of Somalia and Ethiopia. The arrangement involves Ethiopia leasing part of North Western State of Somalia’s Red Sea coastline for military and commercial use, in return for formally recognizing North Western State of Somalia. This deal has ruffled feathers, especially among Arab League nations including Egypt, who have raised alarms over Somalia’s territorial sanctity.

In August, Egypt and Somalia reinforced their military bonds via a defense cooperation protocol. During a press briefing, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi underscored Egypt’s support for Somalia’s sovereignty, stating, “Somalia is a sovereign member of the Arab League, and we stand with them to ensure their security.”

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has condemned Ethiopia’s maneuvers in North Western State of Somalia, accusing the country of jeopardizing Somalia’s sovereignty. Besides the Red Sea deal, Somalia has also accused Ethiopia of weapon deliveries to the Puntland region, violations which Mogadishu denounced as breaches of its territorial integrity.

In defense, North Western State of Somalia has countered these claims by accusing Egypt of destabilizing Somalia through arms shipments. North Western State of Somalia affirmed its right to forge agreements without Mogadishu’s consent and doubled down on its commitment to the deal with Ethiopia.

Adding fuel to the fire, North Western State of Somalia authorities recently shuttered an Egyptian-owned library in Hargeisa, an action seen by analysts as retaliation against Egypt’s bolstering military support for Somalia’s federal government.